Devendra Fadnavis Skips Customary Photo Session At State Legislature

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray organised a customary photo session with leaders of all parties.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP leaders remained absent during the customary photo session with the chief minister at the state Legislature complex in Nagpur today.

The first winter session of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, which began in Nagpur on Monday, will end on Saturday.

However, Mr Fadnavis and his former ministerial colleagues and BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were absent during the occasion.