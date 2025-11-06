Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe Into Alleged Scam Involving Ajit Pawar's Son's Firm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the land scam allegations in Pune involving his deputy Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar. A company owned by the National Congress Party (NCP) chief's son faces serious charges over a land deal of Rs 300 crore for a property worth Rs 1,804 crore, with the opposition now alleging that they also received massive concessions in serious violation of the law.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government won't tolerate such irregularities and assured strict action in the case.

"If there are any irregularities, action will definitely be taken against them. Our coalition government believes in transparency, so this matter will be investigated to determine whether there are any irregularities, and if so, strict action will be taken," he said.

Fadnavis said that he has sought more information from the Revenue and Land Records departments regarding the case. The government will take an official stand based on the findings of the investigation, he assured.

"The issues that have come to light prima facie are very serious. Therefore, I'll comment on this matter in detail only after receiving all the information," said the Chief Minister.

The Land 'Scam'

The deal that has caused a stir in Maharashtra's politics involves Amedia Holdings LLP owned by Parth Pawar. The company had allegedly purchased a land parcel in Pune for around Rs 300 crore, whereas its market value was a whopping Rs 1,804 crore.

A stamp duty waiver was reportedly ordered just two days after the deal, with the firm paying just Rs 500 as stamp duty on the Rs 300 crore transaction.

It has also been pointed out that the land fell under the 'Watan' category awarded to the Mahar community, and that it cannot be sold under the Bombay Inferior Village Watans Abolition Act, 1958, without government permission.

Calling this an "office of profit" case, social activist Anjali Damania has demanded Ajit Pawar's resignation as the deputy chief minister.

Opposition Slams Pawars

The opposition targeted the Pawars and the government over the land deal, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleging that Amedia has a capital of just Rs 1 lakh.

"The company has also started preparations to build an IT park and data center right in Koregaon Park (Pune), where real estate prices are sky-high. How was this possible for a company with a capital of 1 lakh (especially when it's Mahar Watan land)?" he asked.

Danve also questioned the stamp duty waiver within 48 hours of the company passing a resolution to build an IT park on that land and how its proposal was accepted despite lacking any prior experience.

"This entire transaction happened in 27 days, and the stamp duty required for this 40-acre land deal is just 500 rupees! Taking the names of Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, and pocketing Mahar Watan land. This is Ajit Dada's progressive Maharashtra," he slammed.

Congress leader Vijay Waddettiwar demanded the filing of a criminal case and that the land be returned to its original owners.

NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare said he will comment after he gathers more information on the issue.