Not Interested In Bringing Down Maharashtra Government: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP will discharge its duty of an opposition party honestly (File)

The BJP is not interested in bringing down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which would "collapse due to its own burden," Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

The MVA government was formed after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"We will not try to bring this government down. We are confident this government will collapse due to its own burden," Mr Fadnavis told reporters.

He said the BJP will discharge its duty of an opposition party honestly.

"We are not vying for the government to fall. We are not interested in bringing the government down," he added.