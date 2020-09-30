Devendra Fadnavis In Charge Of Bihar, Talks On Seat Share Soon, Says BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the BJP's in-charge for the coming assembly elections in Bihar. The announcement was made this evening after BJP chief JP Nadda held talks with Bihar BJP leaders.

The three-phase elections to the 243-member state assembly will begin on October 28.

Making the announcement about Mr Fadnavis, senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav said the party will soon take a call on seat division, which has become a contentious issue, with Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party putting pressure on the BJP for an early decision.

"We will soon talk to LJP and Janata Dal United," Mr Yadav said.

Over the last few weeks, Mr Fadnavis had been participating in the party's internal meetings over the Bihar polls and has even visited the state a few times.