D Fadnavis' 'Dog Under Vehicle' Remark Over Facebook Live Murder Draws Flak

Devendra Fadnavis called Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder "a serious incident"

Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis was slammed by the Opposition in the state for his apparent remarks over the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on Facebook Live.

Replying to a query during a media interaction, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Opposition's charges politically motivated.

“This (Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder) is a serious incident. But even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, they (Opposition) will seek the Home Minister's resignation,” Mr Fadnavis said.

State Congress president Nana Patole said Mr Fadnavis's remarks were irresponsible.

“If this is the reaction of Mr Fadnavis, it is unfortunate,” Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said. “The law and order situation in the state is in a shambles and Devendra Fadnavis should resign owing moral responsibility,” the former Minister added.

Mr Ghosalkar was shot dead in Mumbai last evening during a "Facebook Live" with Mauris Noronha, a local "social activist", who killed himself after shooting at the Team Thackeray leader.

During the Facebook Live, which happened at Mauris Noronha's office in Mumbai's northern suburb of Borivali, Abhishek Ghosalkar was seen getting shot in the abdomen and shoulder.

The attack, which was streamed live on Facebook, came days after CCTV camera footage showed a BJP MLA opening fire inside a police station in the state's Thane district, raising concerns about the law and order situation in the state.

