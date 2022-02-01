'Destructive Path': Jairam Ramesh On River-Linking Projects In Budget

Jairam Ramesh said the centre is promoting ecologically disastrous river-linking projects

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today alleged that the Narendra Modi government is on a "destructive path" as it talks of protecting the environment on the one hand but is promoting ecologically disastrous river-linking projects on the other.

His remarks came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament, giving a push to infrastructure projects.

On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 1, 2022

"On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi government is on a destructive path," he said on Twitter.

Mr Ramesh served as Environment Minister during the UPA government and is currently the chief whip of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha.

