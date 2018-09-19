Despite Case Against Him, Delhi BJP Head Tries To Break Into Sealed House

Manoj Tiwari returned saying the officials assured him to look into the matter. (PTI)

Political one upmanship over issue of sealing intensified on Tuesday, with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari again reaching Gokalpuri to break seal of a house, prompting the AAP and Congress to slam his act as a "drama" and "publicity stunt".

Police have registered a case against Manoj Tiwari for breaking seal of the house on Sunday. Accompanied by BJP workers and locals, he again reached Gokalpuri to break seal of the same house that was replaced by the municipal corporation.

However, he returned saying the municipal corporation officials assured him to look into the matter in two days.

Senior Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said his party's 'Nyay Yudh' campaign against sealing has "rattled" the BJP and Manoj Tiwari.

"The act of breaking seal is drama and publicity stunt by Tiwari. We are fighting for desealing of the properties, not breaking seals," he told reporters.

He alleged corruption at BJP-ruled municipal corporations demanding the Centre to "dissolve" the civic bodies.

"We however agree with Tiwari saying there was corruption in municipal corporations. The Centre should dissolve them," he said.

Congress leader and Nyay Yudh campaign convener Mukesh Sharma asserted that his party's agitation will force the BJP and ruling AAP in Delhi to find a solution.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also trained guns against Manoj Tiwari and the BJP over sealing issue.

"The BJP and the municipal corporations ruled by the party are hand in glove and trying to misguide the people over the issue. Tiwari is enacting drama by breaking seal placed by the corporation," Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said.

Dilip Pandey asked Manoj Tiwari to apologise to Delhi people for "mocking" them and telling "lies" over the issue.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena said the BJP was doing "drama" over the whole issue.

"If they were serious, they would stop sealing through an ordinance which BJP ruled Central government can bring easily," she said.

The three municipal corporations in Delhi are carrying out sealing drive under supervision of a Supreme Court appointed monitoring committee, taking action against violations of city's master plan and other irregularities.