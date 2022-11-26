'Despite 800 Officers ...': Manish Sisodia Jabs Probe Agency Over Chargesheet

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a swipe at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after his name did not figure in the initial chargesheet filed by the central agency in court today over the ongoing inquiry into the Delhi liquor policy case.

Earlier today, ED had filed a chargesheet at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, naming accused Sameer Mahendru. The central agency added that more names will be added later on since investigation is still ongoing.

Reacting to the ED chargesheet, Mr Sisodia tweeted: "It is a matter of great pride for me that even after all their conspiracies and false FIRs, they are not able to make any allegations against me. My name is not there in the charge sheet prepared by a team of 800 officers after raiding 500 places."

The tweet further said: "The charge sheet of CBI and ED proved that there was no liquor scam."

ये मेरे लिए बेहद गर्व की बात है कि इनकी तमाम साज़िशों और झूठी FIRs के बाद भी ये मेरे ऊपर कोई आरोप नहीं लगा पा रहे. 800 अफ़सरों की टीम ने 500 जगह रेड कर जो चार्जशीट बनाई है उसमें मेरा नाम नहीं है.



CBI और ED की चार्जशीट ने साबित कर दिया कि कोई शराब घोटाला नहीं हुआ. https://t.co/IO0jI1zGvc — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 26, 2022

His tweet followed an earlier tweet today by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, who stood by his party colleague and pointed out that Mr Sisodia's name does not even figure on the ED chargesheet.

Mr Kejriwal said shouldn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country for implicating Mr Sisodia?

ED की चार्जशीट में भी मनीष जी का नाम नहीं



शिक्षा क्रांति से दुनिया में भारत का नाम रोशन करने वाले मनीष जी को झूठे केस में फँसाने के लिए क्या मोदी जी को देश से माफ़ी नहीं माँगनी चाहिए?



अच्छा काम करने वालों को जेल में डालने से क्या देश आगे बढ़ेगा? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED are both investigating whether the Delhi government's excise policy, which has now been scrapped, was framed to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer.