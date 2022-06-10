"Deploy Army," Demands Bengal BJP, Internet Shut In Howrah After Protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the Indian Army be brought in to control the protesters who are blocking roads and railway tracks in different parts of Howrah district in West Bengal over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad.

The agitators clashed with police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on a national highway stretch, a police officer said.

The protesters blocked several railway tracks in the state, forcing trains to be cancelled or diverted.

West Bengal government has also suspended internet services in Howrah district till 6 am on Monday. Voice calls and SMS services will remain active, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department.

Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of any rumour for unlawful activities, the order said.