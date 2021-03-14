Dentist, 29, Camping At Delhi Border For 3 Months For Farmers' Cause

Navkiran Natt emphasised the need for youngsters to come forward and stand up for the cause

29-year-old Navkiran Natt had never thought that one day she would be spending her time camping at one of the Delhi borders - the site of the farmers' protest. She has been camping in a tent for three months now and running a makeshift library for the agitating farmers.

Ms Navkiran, who is a dentist by profession and also has a degree in film studies, says she could have certainly done a lot more with her time and life with all her work and educational experience but her heart lies with the cause of farmers and their protest which has been going on for over 100 days now.

"Books help me, books help us," said Ms Natt who is not only running the 'Bhagat Singh Library' but also helping in editing copies for the 'Trolley Times' a newspaper born out of the movement two months ago and founded by and for the farmers.

She, however, is not alone in this. Several youngsters can be spotted volunteering at the farmers protest sites at Delhi borders.

Ms Navkiran, speaking to NDTV, emphasised the need for youngsters to come forward and stand up for the cause. The 29-year-old said she got frustrated from the private sectors' model of working and found her true calling in activism.

Having grown up in a family full of social workers, Ms Navkiran saw her own parents taking part in protests since the time she was mere six. Her parents, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhdarshan Singh Natt, were both activists who fought for the rights of Dalits in Punjab's Mansa. They even had to go to jail while fighting for the cause.