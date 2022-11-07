Dengue Cases Tally Crosses 2400-Mark In Delhi, Around 300 Cases In November

In the month of October, a whopping 1,238 cases were logged. (Representational)

Nearly 300 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the first four days of November, taking the infection tally of the vector-borne disease to more than 2,400 so far this year, according to a civic report issued on Monday.

In the month of October, a whopping 1,238 cases were logged.

The dengue infection tally had stood at 2,175 till October 26, and 295 cases have been recorded this month till November 4.

The city has also recorded 207 cases of malaria and 41 cases of chikungunya this year, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Of the total reported cases, 693 surfaced in September.

In 2017, the city had logged 4,188 cases in the January 1-November 4 period, the report stated.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021, dengue had claimed 23 lives, the report said.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

According to the MCD report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August.

Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

According to officials of the MCD's health department, symptoms of vector-borne diseases include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain, which are quite similar to that of COVID-19 which also include fever or chills, muscle or body aches, fatigue and headache among others.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths - the highest since 2016.

In 2018, Delhi had reported 1,875 dengue cases during the January 1-November 4 period, according to the report. The corresponding figures in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 1301, 722 and 2708, respectively.

Ten deaths each were reported due to dengue in 2016 and 2017, four in 2018 and two in 2019.

The official data showed that 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.

The MCD report stated that breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at 1,59,202 households this year till November 4.

Authorities have issued 1,12,006 legal notices for mosquitogenic conditions, and 43,924 prosecutions were launched so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)