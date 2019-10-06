Dengue Cases Rise To 775 As Rainwater Yet To Recede From Parts Of Bihar

At least 80 per cent of the 775 dengue cases have been reported from Patna alone, officials said.

Around 170 people were tested positive for dengue in Bihar on Saturday, adding to the over 600 cases that have been registered across the state following heavy rain last week. At least 80 per cent of the 775 dengue cases have been reported from Patna alone, officials said.

Parts of Bihar's capital city, home to about 30 lakh residents, remained water-logged for the ninth day on Sunday, as floating animal carcasses and garbage spouted concerns of vector-borne diseases.

The municipal authorities have launched a fumigation drive to counter the mosquito-borne diseases from spreading further.

"The chemical is being sprayed to make the water odourless and destroy insects. The fogging will decrease the chances of spreading of bacteria," a civic official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The administrations inability to handle the crisis, days after the rain stopped, have led to angry protests from the residents. The demonstrations have punctured claims of top government officials about the situation showing signs of improvement.

A Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who was on a visit to Bhagalpur district -- one of the 14 districts affected by floods in Bihar -- was attacked by angry flood victims on Saturday, a police official was quoted by news agency IANS. While the official was rescued by security guards, his vehicle was damaged in the attack, it said.

The nightmare has been blamed on malfunctioning pumps by authorities, who now say they plan to pump out most of inundated parts by this weekend.

Apart from Patna, low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri have also submerged in water due to heavy rainfall.

"Special medical teams have been constituted to check any medical contingency in the affected areas and we are keeping a vigil on the entire situation," Sanjay kumar , Principal Secretary Health Department Bihar, told NDTV.

Adding to the ordeal of residents, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm and duststorm in Patna and it's nearby areas next week.

Seventy three people have died in Bihar following the incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state.

