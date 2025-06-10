Democracy Goes Digital: Survey On Modi Government's 11 Years Gets 5 Lakh Responses In A Day

Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 11 years in office, the NaMo app has launched the Jan Man Survey, an interactive platform enabling citizens to directly contribute to national discourse.

The app has registered more than five lakh responses from across India within 26 hours of its launch.

"The unique survey is designed to actively engage people in the democratic process, empowering them to express their opinions on key national issues and government initiatives," said the government.

Earlier, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to "let us know how you view India's growth journey".

Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India's growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva https://t.co/HSPUQwa4g1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2025

"Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India's growth journey over the last 11 years," PM Modi had posted on X on Monday, the day he had taken the oath of office in this third term in 2024.

The issues range from governance and national security to youth empowerment and cultural pride.

The Survey, says the government, exemplifies the Narendra Modi government's commitment to participatory governance by inviting direct input from citizens on major policy areas and developmental initiatives.

Hosted on the NaMo app, this survey allows people to influence future policies through their feedback. Participation in the survey is quite simple and is accessible through the NaMo app.

Nationwide participation: A snapshot

Uttar Pradesh leads with the highest number of responses, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana.

A notable 77 per cent of participants have completed the entire survey, underlining the seriousness and engagement of the public.

Top performing states by responses:

Uttar Pradesh - 1,41,150 responses

Maharashtra - 65,775 responses

Tamil Nadu - 62,580 responses

Gujarat - 43,590 responses

Haryana - 29,985 responses

The survey asks citizens to reflect on India's journey under the Narendra Modi government, covering a broad spectrum of topics.

The 15 questions that were put out for the feedback are as follows:

How has India's approach to counterterrorism evolved in the last decade?

How secure do you feel as a citizen, considering the government's actions against national security threats?

Do you believe India's voice is being heard and respected more internationally today than before?

Which of the following developments since 2014 do you consider most significant for India?

Which of the following Digital India products or services have you used most in the past 12 months?

With the vision of 'Women-led Development', what are the most significant improvements that you have witnessed?

How have government initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and reforms in education expanded the scope of opportunities for youth?

In your opinion, how has the 'Make in India' initiative impacted the manufacturing sector?

Which of the following has made you feel proud and more connected to our culture and heritage?

Which of the following visions for India's growth do you feel most aligned with?

Which of the following initiatives do you believe have been truly transformational with respect to governance and national growth?

Which of the following infrastructure developments have you or your family personally benefited from in the past few years?

How would you assess the presence and responsiveness of your local and national representative in addressing public concerns in your area?

How would you evaluate the progress toward building a Viksit Bharat and its alignment with your aspirations?

To what extent do you feel inspired and involved in contributing to India's development journey?

"The Jan Man Survey is not just a questionnaire -- it's a democratic instrument aimed at building a more inclusive and responsive government. By gathering real-time feedback on its decade-long governance and vision for the future, the Narendra Modi administration aims to ensure that policy continues to be shaped by the people and for the people," sai the government.

The survey stands as a testament to the power of digital engagement and the evolving nature of governance in India's digital democracy, it added