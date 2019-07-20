Demand In Rajya Sabha For Scrutinising Citizen's Register

A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha Friday to scrutinise the NRC (File Photo)

A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha Friday to scrutinise the NRC for resolving the grievances of genuine citizens.

Raising the issue through a special mention, Ripun Bora (Congress) said thousands of people in Assam were declared as foreigners including the freedom fighters, army personnel, Hindus, Bengalis and Gurkhas by National Register of Citizens (NRC) resulting in several suicides and deaths due to heart attacks.

Terming it shameful, Mr Bora demanded a system be developed to ensure that no Indian citizen is harassed.

Raising another issue pertaining to Assam, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) sought financial and other assistance to the flood affected people in the state.

He said the flood had impacted 56 lakh people in Assam besides the livestock.

Drawing the attention of the government towards suicides committed by students, Vikas Mahatme (BJP), through another mention, demanded inclusion of "life skills and thinking", and emotional learning in the curriculum to check suicidal tendencies among students.

He said that recently 20 students had committed suicide in Telangana after declaration of results while such incidents were reported from other parts also due to academic pressure.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book ''Exam Warriors'', he said the government should take measures to prevent suicides through social and emotional help.

Sameer Oraon (BJP) raised the demand to include the rich cultural and historic heritage of Jharkhand under Swadesh Darshan Yojana, says the state houses several historic places.

