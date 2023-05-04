Deliberate Bid For Run-In: Delhi Police Response To Wrestlers' Allegations

The Delhi Police claimed the wrestlers deliberately tried to stage a run-in with them by calling politicians to the venue despite knowing that prohibitory orders banning large gatherings was in place.

Aam Aadmi Party's Somnath Bharati was apparently asked to bring folding cots for the protesters in view of the daylong rains. He was detained by the police.

The wrestlers alleged that they were attacked by the police while trying to get folding beds. Two wrestlers had sustained serious head injuries. Women wrestlers were abused. They also denied that the AAP leader was bringing cots for them.

Sources in the police also offered a different narrative, with videos showing a wrestler hit on the head purportedly saying he sustained the injury from the blades of a fan.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik told NDTV that there is no fan in the area. The absence of electricity has been one of their key points of argument with the police over the last weeks.

Ms Malik told NDTV that one of the two injured wrestlers is Dushyant Phogat, the brother of wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, who has been supporting their protest. He needed seven stitches, she added.

In an impromptu post-midnight press conference, Olympian Vinesh Phogat broke down, saying, "I was attacked by Delhi police Personnel. One of them was drunk… Did we win medals for the nation to see such days". Two others, including Bajrang Punia, offered to return their medals.

This morning, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the matter, saying now that police cases have been filed, the protesting wrestlers could go to the high court or local courts if they have complaints.

The wrestlers have been staging a protesting at the site for 11 days, demanding the removal of BJP MP and wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing some of the top wrestlers.