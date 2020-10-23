Delhi's Covid Spike Hits 4,000 Amid Nationwide Decline In Daily Cases

The national capital on Friday reported 4,086 fresh cases and 26 deaths in 24 hours (Representational)

Delhi has yet again reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases in a day, sparking concerns of a virus wave amid the festive season. Barring October 19, the national capital has been reporting over 3,000 cases daily for the last 10 days -- a worrying sign, especially when COVID-19 levels have shown a drastic drop nationally.

The national capital on Friday reported 4,086 fresh cases and 26 deaths in 24 hours. After 3,296 recoveries in a day, the total of active cases reached at 26,001. The aggregate of cases in Delhi is now 3,48,404, out of which 3,16,214 people have recovered.

The last time Delhi crossed the 4,000-mark was about a month ago - on September 19. Three days prior to that, the national capital had reported its highest-ever daily figure of 4,473 cases.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 3,882 cases. A day before, its tally was 3,686, and on Wednesday, 3,579.

The total of those who died because of the virus is 6,189. Delhi's death rate is 1.8 per cent and recovery rate over 90 per cent.

Last month, India, which had been reporting close to one lakh cases daily, was expected to surpass the United States to become the worst-hit country in the world. However, in the last few days, the daily national Covid figures have shown a remarkable decline, prompting experts to declare that the country has crossed its peak.

On Friday, India witnessed a marginal improvement in its COVID-19 numbers in the past 24 hours, with both the number of positive cases as well as fatalities falling a little.

54,366 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from across the country, besides 690 deaths in past 24 hours. It also reported 73,979 recoveries in this period. On Thursday, the figures stood at 55,839 new cases and 702 deaths, besides 61,775 recoveries.

It, however, remained second in the global ranking of total cases, with over 7.7 lakh cases, behind the US's 8.4 lakh.

Experts have warned that laxity in following anti-Covid norms in the festive season may result in a massive nationwide spike in daily numbers.