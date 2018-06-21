Delhiites Stretch And Twist To Celebrate Yoga Day Several Union ministries also hosted events in their office premises for their employees.

Enthusiasts perform yoga at Delhi's Rajpath. New Delhi: Enthusiastic Delhiites turned up in large numbers at Rajpath, various parks and public squares across the city today to perform asanas to mark the fourth International Yoga Day.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country-wide celebrations in Dehradun, where around 50,000 enthusiasts at the Forest Research Institute campus stretched an extra muscle in various yogic asanas.



In Delhi, the fourth edition of the celebrations played out at several venues -- from the sprawling Rajpath to the lawns of Red fort to old municipal parks and gardens in other parts of the city.



Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi took part in the celebrations. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal whose name was there in the guest list was not to be seen.



The Rajpath looked grand as old and young, dressed in colourful attire, rolled out their mats and performed various asanas. Traffic was restricted around the area during the time.



Mats were also rolled out at the Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden under the aegis of the New Delhi Municipal Council.



Events were held in Dwarka, Rohini and Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi by the Delhi Development Authority.



The day, which was adopted by the United Nations in 2014, was also celebrated at the Red Fort lawns as around 50,000 women and men, all clad in white, converged at the venue and participated in the mass yoga event organised by the Brahma Kumaris.



Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in the city to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.



Besides, several yoga events were organised in various parks in the city.



Several Union ministries also hosted events in their office premises for their employees.



The centrepiece of the first International Day of Yoga celebration on June 21, 2015 was New Delhi's Rajpath. The event made it to the Guinness World Records with 35,985 participants of 84 nationalities performing asanas at one venue.



Last year, the main function was held in Lucknow.



