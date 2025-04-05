Delhiites Spend Most Time At Work, Gender Disparity Highest In UP: Report

People in Delhi spend more hours at work or on activities related to their employment than in any other part of India, according to a new report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

In India, an individual, on average, spends 455 minutes, or a little over 7.5 hours every day on work-related activities. The figure rises sharply for people living in Delhi, where an individual spends 571 minutes, or nearly 9.5 hours, every day on activities related to work, the Time Use Survey report said.

The activities related to work also included time spent on going to and returning from the workplace.

Among other states, people in Haryana spend 493 minutes or 8.2 hours at work, while the number dips marginally to 484 minutes (around 8 hours) for employees in Tamil Nadu.

In Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, people spend around seven hours on employment-related activities, the report said.

Gender disparity

The gender disparity was the highest in Uttar Pradesh, with women spending 72 per cent less time at work than men, according to the report. Bihar was second with women spending 71.6 per cent less time at work than men.

Delhi and Kerala fared better with only a 22 per cent difference between the working hours of men and women. Goa had the smallest gap, with just an 8 per cent difference in working hours, according to the report.

In rural parts of the country, an individual, aged 15-59 years, spends about 424 minutes on employment and work-related activities. The time increases to 494 minutes in urban areas.