Women's Panel Head Seeks Death Penalty Unnao Rape Survivor's Attackers

Swati Maliwal demanded that the survivor life, be provided the "best possible medical treatment".

Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, asking him to ensure that death penalty is awarded within 30 days to those who set a rape survivor in the state's Unnao district on fire.

She accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "remaining in slumber" despite several heinous crimes being committed in the state every day.

In the letter, Mr Maliwal also demanded that the survivor, who has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and is battling for life, be provided the "best possible medical treatment".

A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days ago. The other man had been on the run.

All the five men involved in the Thursday morning attack were arrested within hours as the victim was airlifted to a Delhi hospital.

"The deteriorating situation of women safety in the entire country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is cause of grave concern. It is shocking that just within six months of the reporting of the case, the accused was allowed to come out on bail. The girl has suffered tremendously for raising her voice against a brutal crime inflicted on her," the DCW chief said in the letter.

She also cited an earlier instance, also in Unnao, where expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar "gang-raped a girl for several days and then went to ravage the lives of her and her family for almost two years" before he was finally apprehended following the intervention of the Supreme Court.

"The clear inaction of your (Adityanath) government has ensured that there is no fear in the minds of the criminals and no one fears any repercussions. In view of the serious prevailing circumstances, exemplary action is warranted from your high office immediately," Ms Maliwal said.

The rape case should be fast-tracked and day-to-day hearings should take place. It should be ensured that the perpetrators are awarded death penalty within 30 days from the day of incident, she demanded.

"The survivor should be provided immediate compensation of at least Rs 25 lakh and all steps should be taken for the safety and security of her and her family. The rapist and today's attackers should not he allowed bail until the conclusion of the case," Ms Maliwal said.

She also demanded that it should be ensured no accused in rape cases are granted bail till the conclusion of the case.

The incident in Unnao came close on the heels of the Hyderabad gang-rape case in which the victim''s body was set ablaze, triggering outrage.