Delhi Woman's Throat Slit Due To Chinese Kite String, Case Filed: Police

Chinese maanjha is banned in the national capital. (Representational)

A 36-year-old woman was hospitalised after her throat was slit due to a 'maanjha', or kite string, in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday when the woman, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employee, was returning home on her scooter, they said.

A senior police officer said that Shastri Park Police Station received information at 8.20 pm from Sant Parmanand Hospital that Vinki Bhardwaj, a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, UP, had her throat cut by a maanjha near Shastri Park flyover.

She was rushed to Max Hospital, Vasundhara, where her condition was stated to be stable.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Wednesday at Shastri Park Police Station and investigation is in progress, the officer said.

On August 11 last year, a 34-year-old man died in Shastri Park area in a similar incident when he was on his way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at his in-laws' house in Loni.

In another incident, Vipin Kumar, a resident of Rajdhani Park in Mundka, was injured when he was on a motorcycle with his wife and daughter. On Shastri Park Flyover on the ISBT- Seelampur road, he drove into a stray 'Chinese maanjha' which sliced his neck.

On August 14, 26-year-old businessman Abhishek Kumar died after his throat was slit by a 'Chinese manjha' in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area. Kumar ran a tent business.

He was on his way home on a scooter when a stray kite got stuck around his neck.

Four people were killed in a similar manner last year till August 14, according to police.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese maanjha in the national capital terming it dangerous for animals and human beings and also citing its being a good conductor of electricity.

