Delhi Woman Gives Birth To Girl In Police Van Amid Lockdown

The woman and her family have been living in a camp set up for labourers in the Kidwai Nagar area, the police said.

Delhi Woman Gives Birth To Girl In Police Van Amid Lockdown

A woman gave birth to a girl in a police van in south Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area.

New Delhi:

A woman gave birth to a girl in a police van in south Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area on Wednesday while she was being taken to a hospital, police said.

The police received a call from the woman's family, asking them for urgent need of an ambulance.

The woman and her family have been living in a camp set up for labourers in the Kidwai Nagar area, the police said.

Four police personnel, including a woman constable, picked up the 28-year-old pregnant woman in an ERV (Emergency Response Vehicle) and headed towards the Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police official said.

On the way, the woman gave birth to a girl inside the van, he added.

The woman and the baby were then shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, the police official said.

Comments
New DelhiCoronavirusLockdown

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter