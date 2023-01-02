Delhi Woman Dragged: AAP Protests Outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor's House

In Sultanpuri, where the car hit the scooty, people ransacked AAP MLA Rakhi Bidlan's car in protest.

Just as Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Lieutenant Governor demanding "strictest action", even the death penalty, for the five occupants of a car that hit and killed a 20-year-old woman in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest demonstration outside the LG's residence, demanding his resignation over the issue.

One of the accused is a BJP member, the AAP has alleged. Addressing the media, AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Manoj Mittal, one of the five accused arrested in the case, is a BJP member and accused Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and senior officials of Delhi Police of deliberately concealing this information.

Mr Kejriwal had earlier said he had spoken to the LG, and he had assured him of strong action.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action," he tweeted.

Locals have also blocked the road at the site of the accident, and flocked to the police station demanding swift action. The police have dispersed the protestors from the Sultanpuri police station, and resumed regular traffic.

In Sultanpuri, where the car hit the scooty, people ransacked AAP MLA Rakhi Bidlan's car in protest.

Mr Kejriwal and his party have alleged that watered down charges have been filed in the case, which the police refute, saying charges will be added after an autopsy report.

A forensic examination of the car found no blood or hair of the victim inside the car. Blood was spotted where in the bottom middle of the car.

New high quality security camera footage has confirmed a witness account that the woman was dragged under the car for over an hour.

The accused, who have been arrested, have claimed the car windows were up and there was loud music inside the car, so they did not notice the body, and fled the spot when they realised what had happened.