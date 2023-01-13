11 Delhi Cops Suspended For Negligence After Woman's Car-Dragging Death

Six of them were posted on PCR duty and five were manning the pickets.

A day after the Union Home Ministry directed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to suspend all personnel posted in three PCR vans and two pickets along the route where 20-year-old Anjali Singh was dragged and killed in the early hours of the New Year's Day, 11 concerned policemen have been suspended for negligence. All of them are from the Rohini district police, which oversees outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, where the horrifying incident took place.

The suspended personnel include two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and one constable. Six of them were posted on PCR duty and five were manning the pickets.

An investigation by Delhi Police Special Commissioner Shalini Singh found the police personnel guilty, after which the Home Minister had directed the Delhi top cop to suspend them with immediate effect. The ministry had also asked to add murder charges in the First Information report, or FIR.

As the case drew massive outrage and condemnation, forensic experts from Gujarat have been called to collect evidence and samples from the spot.

A team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University is visiting on the request of DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh, who is investigating the matter, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Police have arrested seven people in the case -- five immediately after the incident, and two others for aiding the crime.

Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal were arrested by police on January 1 itself, while two more men -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were later arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

The accused had initially said they didn't hear the woman was trapped under their car, as the windows were down and loud music was playing inside. However, police sources said they later admitted that they knew the woman was stuck under the car, but did not stop out of fear.

20-year-old Anjali Singh was returning home with a friend on her scooter, reportedly after a new year's party, when a car hit her a little after 2 am. Her leg was stuck in the car's front wheel, and she was dragged for around 13 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in North Delhi, while her friend fell on the other side and suffered minor injuries.

The accused, who were allegedly drunk, have been charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", rash driving, and causing death by negligence.