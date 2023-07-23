Video: Delhi Cop Fines Korean Man Rs 5,000 Without Receipt, Suspended

The cop seen taking money from the Korean national for an alleged traffic violation

Underlining that it has zero tolerance towards corruption, the Delhi police today suspended a traffic cop who had fined a Korean national Rs 5,000 but did not provide a receipt for the same.

The video of the month-old incident is now in wide circulation.

In the video, the cop, identified as Mahesh Chand, tells the Korean man to pay Rs 5,000 for an alleged traffic violation. The man offers the cop Rs 500, the video shows.

The cop explains it is Rs 5,000 and not Rs 500. The man promptly hands him over the required amount, they shake hands and the cop thanks him, shows the video.

"Taking cognizance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry," the Delhi Police tweeted today.

"Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption," it added further.

In his defence, the now-suspended cop claims that the man left before he could hand him the receipt.