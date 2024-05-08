Got Pending Delhi Traffic Challan? Get It Cleared At Lok Adalat This Week

Representational Image

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) will organise a National Lok Adalat this Saturday (May 11).

It will allow people to settle or completely waive off challans issued against their vehicles. These cases are eligible for resolution if they were issued on the Delhi Traffic Police's portal until January 31, 2024.

You can settle compoundable traffic challans for commercial vehicles and other offences like red light violations, lacking a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and exceeding speed limits.

According to the official notification, each bench in all 180 Lok Adalat is expected to handle up to 1,000 challans or notices for disposal.

Delhi Lok Adalat: Date and Time

The National Lok Adalat in Delhi will be organized from 10 am to 4 pm on May 11.

How to register for the Delhi Lok Adalat?