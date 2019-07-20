Delhi Will Remember Sheila Dikshit For Growth And Development: Kiran Bedi

Sheila Dikshit died at the age of 81 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday condoled the death of the former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who died today.

"Very saddened to hear of Mrs Dixit's passing away. She was a woman of culture and finesse as I remember her. She was a delight to converse with. Delhi owes her a lot. She will be remembered for all that changed in Delhi under her leadership," she said in a tweet.

"Delhi will always remember her for growth and development. Also the softness she provided to the conversations," she added tweeting a picture of herself with the former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Sheila Dikshit died of a cardiac arrest today at a Delhi hospital at the age of 81.

Politicians across the party line have condoled her demise.

The Delhi government has declared a 2-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit's death.

