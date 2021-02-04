Delhi Weather Update: Rain In City And Its Neighbouring Areas Today

Delhi Weather Updates: City receives light rainfall on Thursday

Delhi and its neighbouring areas received light rainfall this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin has said that Delhi and the national capital region including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and other places "would continue" to get "'light to moderate intensity rain". Thunderstorms are expected in Modinagar, Meerut, Hapur, Garhmukteswar, Khatoli, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Gannaur, Nuh and Sohana. Dense fog has however not been reported, the IMD said. "Moderate fog was observed at isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the weather office said.

#WATCH: Parts of Delhi received light rainfall today; visuals from ISBT road area.



India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain/thunderstorm, hail at isolated places in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/UJEVUh02Fe — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

The latest satellite and radar images of Delhi, Patiala and Mukteshwar show "persistence of convective clouds over Western Himalayan Region and plains of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and western parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood areas." This will bring rain, hail and thunderstorm during February 3 - 6.

Weather update: Snowfall in Narkanda and Shimla on Wednesday

Several places in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Wednesday. Narkanda and Shimla received a fresh spell of snowfall. "Due to the Western Disturbance, slight snowfall was received. This weather condition will persist for two days. The temperature will rise from February 5," the local India Meteorological Department official said.