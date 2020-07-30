Delhi Weather: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely In NCR, Haryana, Says Met Office

Delhi weather: Moderate rainfall expected in some areas, says weather office

Delhi Weather Update: Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected in Delhi and its neighbouring areas of Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other places today. Wind speed may be around 15-35 kilometre per hour at several locations in the National Capital Region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rain for the day.

Places like Nuh, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal, Alwar, Barsana, Deeg and Mathura, Modinagar Panipat, Gohana, Jind, Kaithal, Pilani, Jattari, Ballabhgarh are also expected to get moderate rainfall, according to the Met office

Yesterday too, Delhi and its surrounding areas received moderate rainfall as the monsoon trough is closer to Delhi-NCR since Tuesday evening, Kuldeep Srivastava the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, told news agency Press Trust of India.

According to Mr Srivastava, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have converged over Haryana, Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan. Under the influence of these wind systems, heavy rainfall is expected in these states, Mr Srivastava said.

The national capital has already recorded 50 per cent more rainfall than the normal in July, according to the Met department. The deficiency, in rainfall in Delhi, between June 1 and July 20 was 43 per cent, according to the weather bureau and now it is less than 16 per cent. The monsoon this year reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of arrival.