Thunderstorms Likely Over Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP In Next Two Hours

Delhi-NCR witnesses a change in weather, as the skies turn dark.

Delhiites on Friday woke up to a significant change in weather with rumbling thunder and dark clouds overshadowing most parts of the city.

The national capital and surrounding areas are likely to witness a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. The IMD further predicted "Thunderstorm with hail" for the day.

Showers are likely to occur over parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Meham, Rohtak, Hansi, Hissar, Siwani, Tosham, Jhajjar, Tizara, Nuh, Hodal, Bawal, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Palwal, Aurangabad, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, (Haryana), Kotputli, Khairthal, Alwar, Bharatpur, Nagar, (Rajasthan), Deeg, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Barsana (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours," the IMD informed in a tweet.

The IMD further said that recent radar images of Srinagar, Delhi, Paradip, and Satellite images showing convective clouds over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh.

"Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, East and north Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with precipitation very likely over parts of these sub-divisions during next 3-4 hours," it added.