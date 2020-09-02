Rain, Wind Speed, COVID-19 Curbs Help Delhi Breathe Clean: Pollution Body

Delhi weather forecast: The city is likely to get light rain, the Met office said

Delhi weather news: The national capital has been recording some of the lowest pollution figures in August - after nearly five years. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 54 at 10 am, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category, according to a Central Pollution Control Board official. On Monday, the city recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 41, which was the lowest since the CPCB started maintaining air quality records in 2015.

It was the fifth 'good' day in terms of air quality this year. The AQI value remained between 50 and 70 on most days in August. The improvement in air quality can be attributed to good wind speed and rain, and coronavirus-forced curbs, the CPCB official told news agency Press Trust of India.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate' and 201-300 'poor'. At 301-400, it is considered 'very poor' and 401-500 falls in the 'severe' category.

Delhi is likely to see a cloudy day and light rain is expected today, the weather office said. The temperature will be below 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

All India Weather Forecast & Warning Video based on 08:30 hrs IST of 02-09-2020 pic.twitter.com/J9PoOnH8hI — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 2, 2020

On and off light rain will continue in Delhi over the next six days, the meteorological department said, adding that moderate rainfall is likely on Thursday. Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to IMD data.