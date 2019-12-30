Delhi Weather Live Updates: Dense Fog Blankets NCR; 30 Trains Running Late

Dense fog has dropped the visibility down to 50 metres.

A dense fog has gripped Delhi and neighbouring areas, affecting road, rail and air traffic in the region. In Delhi -- where the weather office has sounded a "red" alert, commuters were seen driving with emergency lights as the visibility on city roads plummeted below 50 metres.

Thirty trains that are either originating or scheduled to arrive in Delhi have been affected due to the dense fog.

The average maximum temperature this month is likely to be 19.15 degree Celsius. If it happens, then it will be the coldest December since 1997 when it was 17.3 degree Celsius, and the second-coldest December since 1901.

Only on four occasions between 1901 and 2018, the average maximum temperature for December has been either equal to or less than 20 degree Celsius in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997.

Here are the updates on the cold wave in North India:

According to the weather office, severe cold weather is likely to remain over northern India for two more days.

At Delhi airport, flights compliant of CAT III B are currently able to land using instrument landing system or ILS, officials said. The airlines have asked people to stay in touch for updated flight information. Three flights have been diverted so far.

Dec 30, 2019 07:37 (IST) Schools in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been shut.

In Delhi, commuters were seen driving with emergency lights as the visibility on city roads plummeted below 50 metres. "I had a harrowing driving from my home in west Delhi to my workplace," said Aakash Kohli, who works with a media firm in Noida.