Delhi Waterlogging, Rain Forecast For NCR And All You Need To Know

NCR weather today: Delhi saw the highest-ever single day rainfall in May. The city recorded 119 mm of rainfall under the impact of Cyclonic Tauktae and a Western Disturbance in 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital also recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 degrees below the normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, the IMD said. Senior scientist of the national weather forecasting centre, RK Jenamani said, "May remains generally dry. Normally, Delhi gets maximum of 30 mm or 40 mm (24-hour rainfall) in this month. The rain lasts only an hour or less. But this was a completely different system coming from the Arabian Sea and meeting a Western Disturbance and as the feature is rarest, so much rain is not surprising." The movement of traffic was also affected by the continuous rain in Delhi.
#WATCH | Vehicular movement affected following heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in parts of Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021
Visuals from Dhaula Kuan area pic.twitter.com/kgnWigAFqV
Delhi and NCR Weather today: All you need to know
- Delhi will see cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle today: IMD
- Rainfall activity is very likely to decrease on Thursday: IMD
- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Palwal, Jhajjar, Rewari are expected to get moderate to heavy rain: IMD
- Incessant rain in Delhi on Wednesday have led to waterlogging in several areas of the city
- A record 119.3 mm rain fell in Delhi between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday, which is a new record for May: IMD
- The heavy rain brought the maximum temperature down to 23.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Wednesday: IMD
- The minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal: IMD
- This is the lowest maximum temperature in May recorded in Delhi since 1951: IMD
- Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday was less than that of Srinagar and Dharamshala in the hills: IMD