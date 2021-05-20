Delhi Waterlogging, Rain Forecast For NCR And All You Need To Know

Delhi rain update: Images of waterlogging near Supreme Court in Delhi

NCR weather today: Delhi saw the highest-ever single day rainfall in May. The city recorded 119 mm of rainfall under the impact of Cyclonic Tauktae and a Western Disturbance in 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital also recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 degrees below the normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, the IMD said. Senior scientist of the national weather forecasting centre, RK Jenamani said, "May remains generally dry. Normally, Delhi gets maximum of 30 mm or 40 mm (24-hour rainfall) in this month. The rain lasts only an hour or less. But this was a completely different system coming from the Arabian Sea and meeting a Western Disturbance and as the feature is rarest, so much rain is not surprising." The movement of traffic was also affected by the continuous rain in Delhi.

#WATCH | Vehicular movement affected following heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in parts of Delhi.



Delhi and NCR Weather today: All you need to know