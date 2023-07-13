Several Trains Cancelled Over Rising Water Level Of Yamuna In Delhi

In the last five days, 78 trains have been partially cancelled keeping the situation in mind.

The Northern Railways has suspended the “train movements” between Delhi Junction and Shahdara due to the rising water level of Yamuna.

The statement revealed that close to 140 trains, including 15 mail express trains, have been cancelled.

On July 13, the movement of 62 trains was hampered due to heavy rain. Of these 62 trains, 32 were cancelled, nine were diverted and 21 were partially cancelled. The national capital has witnessed heavy rain since July 9.

In the last five days, 78 trains have been partially cancelled keeping the situation in mind. More than 120 trains were diverted by the railways.

The statement added that the water level of Yamuna, on July 13 at 10:30 AM, touched the 208.53 metres mark. The danger level mark is 204.83 metres.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station will be inaccessible for commuters.

In addition, the officials have also imposed a speed restriction of 30 km/hr on metro trains, as they pass through the tracks over the Yamuna River.

DMRC has issued the instructions through a tweet that read, “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available.”

Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) July 13, 2023

This comes after the municipal corporation of Delhi MCD informed on Wednesday that some crematoriums in Delhi have also been affected due to water logging.