Delhi Government Primary Schools To Remain Shut Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rain

All schools in the city were shut today as well. (Representational)

All Delhi government schools from nursery to Class 5 will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rain situation in the national capital. All schools in the city were shut today as well after incessant rain over the last two days.

The education department has asked the private schools, too, to follow the same advisory.

Classes will run as usual for those in standard six and above.

All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will also be closed tomorrow, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students. Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said.

Commuters in the national capital reeled under waterlogging for the third consecutive day today with the drainage system overwhelmed by unprecedented rainfall as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of measures to tackle the problem.

The three days of downpour, however, brought relief from the summer heat as mercury settled at 31.4 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall on Saturday and 107 mm of precipitation on till 8.30 am on Monday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, 2.9 mm of rainfall was recorded.

Mr Kejriwal, addressing a press conference, cited rainfall figures and said it was for the first time in 40 years that Delhi had such severe rainfall. "The last time it rained as much as this was back in 1982 when there was 169 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. So, this is unprecedented rainfall and unfortunately the drainage system in the city is not designed to withstand such extreme rainfall," he said.

Detailing the arrangements in place to mitigate waterlogging, he said 680 PWD drain pumps are working in different parts of the city, alongside 326 temporary pumps and with 100 mobile pumps.

The government has also decided to fill potholes on the road that belong to the PWD or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.