Delhi Wakes Up to Dense Fog; Several Flights, Trains Delayed

Poor visibility due to fog delayed departures at the Delhi airport today.

All India | | Updated: February 04, 2019 09:19 IST
Flights and trains have been delayed due to fog in north India.


Poor visibility due to fog delayed departures at the Delhi airport today. Train services have also been affected with 27 trains to Delhi running late due to fog, news agency ANI reported.   

Six trains have been diverted following the Seemanchal Express accident that claimed seven lives and left over 27 injured.

India Meteorological Department said, there will be dense to very dense fog at several places and is likely to continue over northwest India and Bihar during next 24 hours.

According to reports, air quality index was recorded poor today morning. According to the Air Quality Index major pollutants PM 2.5 at 206 and PM 10 at 216 were both in 'Poor' category in Lodhi Road area. 

 

