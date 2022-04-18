'When You Honour Goons...': AAP Counters BJP Attack Over Delhi Violence

Delhi: Two communities clashed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at the BJP over the communal clash in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, accusing it of honouring goons and engineering riots.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's latest attack came after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the April 16 clash was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The counter also comes days after Mr Gupta and other BJP leaders felicitated those accused of attacking Mr Kejriwal's residence.

Two communities clashed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. Eight policemen and a civilian were injured in the violence. Delhi Police have arrested 21 people so far in this connection.

"Seeing how the recent events have panned out, it is clear that the BJP itself is behind the violence. Adesh Gupta himself honoured and felicitated 8 goons who were arrested for vandalism and hooliganism. When you yourself honour such goons you send a message to the masses that you are on the side of violence," the AAP said in a statement.

"The AAP also celebrated the Hanuman Janamotsav wholeheartedly through its Shobha Yatra in Greater Kailash that saw heartwarming interfaith bonding and respect as well as Delhi Government's Sundarkand in the Gole Market area later in the day. Why is it that such violence doesn't take place in AAP's events and only happens when BJP organises it? It is clear that the BJP is a party of goons and thugs who only care about creating violence and causing riots," the party added.