6 Cops Among 7 Injured In Delhi's Hanuman Jayanti Rally Clash: 10 Facts

Seven people, including six police personnel and a civilian, were injured in the stone-pelting and the clash that followed, police sources have said.

Among those injured is Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Medhalal Meena. He has suffered a bullet injury in his hand and how he was shot is not yet known.

Police have taken 10 people in custody in connection with the stone-pelting and the violence. Police sources said more suspects have been identified using CCTV footage and videos on social media and efforts are underway to arrest them.

Police have registered a case under sections relating to rioting, attempt to murder and Arms Act. Ten teams of officers from the Crime Branch and Special Cell have been formed to investigate the matter.

Police sources said preliminary investigation into the violence points to a conspiracy angle.

Last night, police kept vigil in several sensitive areas. Senior police officer Sanjay Sen dismissed rumours about tension in parts of North-east Delhi, which saw riots in 2020. Police said there is peace and appealed to people not to believe rumours doing the rounds on social media.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana yesterday said that the situation is being closely monitored. "Additional forces have been sent to troubled areas and senior officials have been asked to stay in their respective areas to monitor the situation and supervise patrolling," he told NDTV.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Mr Asthana and Delhi Police's Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, and asked them to handle the matter sensitively. Sources said a copy of the probe report will be sent to the Home Ministry too.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the stone-pelting and called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he said on Twitter.