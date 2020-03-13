Delhi Violence: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Sent To 3-Day Police Custody

A criminal case has been filed against Tahir Hussain in the death of Intel Bureau staffer (File)

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain to three-day police custody in connection with the recent violence in northeast Delhi and the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer.

Tahir Hussain was produced before a Duty Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam at the end of his seven-day police remand amid high security. The police sought four days' custody but the counsel representing Mr Hussain opposed it.

He is in the eye of a major controversy for his alleged involvement in the recent clashes in Delhi's northeast area and the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, Ankit Sharma, whose body was found at a drain near his house.

The police had registered a criminal case against him on a complaint filed by the killed IB staffer's father.

Earlier this week, Mr Hussain, along with the Popular Front of India (PFI), have also been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering and allegedly funding the clashes.

Mr Hussain's brother Shah Alam was also arrested in connection with the riots and is currently in judicial custody.