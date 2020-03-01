Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Panic Spreads In Parts Of Delhi After Rumours Of Clashes On Social Media

Massive clashes had broken out in Delhi last week (File)

There has been no violence in southeast or west Delhi, the police said on Sunday, requesting people not to believe in rumours circulating on social media.

The appeal came after panic spread in certain localities on Sunday evening over reports of fresh clashes following this week's violence over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has left 46 people dead and hundreds injured in the national capital.

The Delhi Metro rail Corporation had temporarily shut some stations after rumours of clashes and violence spread on social media. The stations were however reopened later.

Here the LIVE updates on rumours of Delhi violence:

Mar 01, 2020 22:34 (IST) Delhi Violence: Will take action against rumour-mongers, say Delhi Police

"The situation is completely normal. Our senior officers are monitoring the situation. We received some panic calls today. I request the people of Delhi that the situation is normal and do not pay attention to rumours," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told ANI. "We received some calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khyala. Situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media platforms as well. We will take action against rumour-mongers," said Mr Randhawa.

Mar 01, 2020 22:24 (IST) Delhi Violence: Everything is normal, tweets Gautam Gambhir

"I urge all Delhiites to not fall prey of any rumours around and maintain peace and harmony. Everything is normal," tweets Gautam Gambhir.



I urge all Delhiites to not fall prey of any rumours around and maintain peace and harmony. Everything is normal. https://t.co/mwg1FOgURl - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 1, 2020

Mar 01, 2020 22:22 (IST) Delhi Violence: Closely monitoring social media accounts, tweets Delhi Police

"Delhi Police is closely monitoring the Social Media accounts spreading fake news/rumours. Action will be taken. Please convey to police on Control Room Number 112," tweets Delhi police.



Mar 01, 2020 22:09 (IST) Delhi Violence: Please dnt trust and spread any unverified news, tweets DCP North Delhi



The situation is peaceful. North District police is alert and present in the area. Please dnt trust and spread any unverified news/ rumours. @DelhiPolicepic.twitter.com/p8JTfFzDjs - DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) March 1, 2020

Mar 01, 2020 22:08 (IST) Delhi Violence: AAP MP Sanjay Singh asks people not to pay heed to rumours

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said on Sunday that he spoke to acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava on rumours of fresh violence in the capital and was ensured that the situation was under control. The AAP MP, in a tweet, requested people to not pay heed to any rumours.

दिल्ली में कुछ स्थानो पर हिंसा की अफ़वाह फैलाई जा रही है इस सम्बंध में @CPDelhi से मेरी बात हुई उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया स्थिति पूरी तरह सामान्य है कृपया किसी प्रकार की "अफ़वाह" पर ध्यान न दें। - Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 1, 2020

Mar 01, 2020 22:00 (IST) Delhi Violence: Situation peaceful in Govindpuri, Kalkaji, tweets AAP MLA Atishi

"Have received WhatsApp messages about mobs in Govindpuri and Kalkaji. These rumours are all false. Situation is peaceful. Police is patrolling the area," tweeted Kalkaji MLA Atishi.

Mar 01, 2020 21:58 (IST) Delhi Violence: Don't pay attention to rumours, tweets Delhi police

"Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action," tweeted Delhi police.