Reports Of Violence In Parts Of Delhi; Don't Believe Rumours, Say Cops

Rumours are the biggest enemy, the Delhi police tweeted.

There has been no violence in southeast or west Delhi, the police said on Sunday, requesting people not to believe in rumours circulating on social media.

The appeal came amid panic in certain localities on Sunday evening over reports of fresh clashes following this week's violence over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has left 46 people dead and hundreds injured.

"Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action," the police tweeted.

Amid reports of fresh violence, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had shut the entry and exit gates of Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada stations.

The stations were later opened.