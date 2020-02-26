Congress To Submit Memorandum To President On Delhi Violence Tomorrow

The clashes between pro and anti- CAA protesters took place at various places in Delhi (File)

The Congress, which had earlier stated that its senior leaders would submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on the Delhi violence today, has now postponed the march for Thursday as one of their members, Randeep Singh Surjewala, was unavailable today.

"The Congress was to hold a march and give a memorandum to President Kovind today but Randeep Surjewala told us that he is unavailable and has given us time tomorrow. Upholding the respect for his high office, we have deferred the march for tomorrow," the Congress said.

Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal had died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North-East Delhi.

