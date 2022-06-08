Delhi Traffic Cop Beaten Up After Woman Accuses Him Of Highhandedness

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR.

A traffic cop in Delhi was today beaten up by a mob which accused him of physically assaulting a woman after stopping her scooter for travelling on the wrong side of the road.

A traffic Inspector who had gone to the Deoli Road area to help clear congestion at 10 in the morning stopped the scooter on which three people were travelling. The woman riding it then reportedly got angry and a heated argument ensued after which she allegedly hit the cop, which snowballed into a dramatic fight.

Police say the woman got upset when he asked her to move the scooter from the road, and hit him. The woman reportedly fell down during the tussle that followed after which locals took note and beat up the cops, chasing them down the road.

A video of the incident shows the woman accusing the traffic inspector of taking away the keys of her scooter and hitting her when she asked him to show identification and a permit to fine people in that particular area.

Two women and a man can be seen assaulting a cop, who tries to flee but they chase him down and keep hitting him.

The traffic inspector has been identified as Rajendra Prasad. Police say according to information received by them, two women and a man were riding on the wrong side of the road and without helmets, which is mandatory in Delhi, when they were stopped by the head constable present at the spot.

They allegedly started misbehaving with the constable when traffic inspector Rajendra Prasad called for a crane to tow away the scooter. This reportedly angered the woman who police say started physically assaulting the traffic personnel present there.

