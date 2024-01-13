Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning At 3.6 Degrees, Red Alert Issued

The IMD said red alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. (File)

Delhi today recorded the coldest night of this winter for a second day in a row with temperature dipping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in view of cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Last night the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius as cold wave conditions continued its grip over Delhi-NCR.

According to India Meteorological Department, the visibility was recorded at 200 meter in Delhi. Visuals showed thick layer of fog over several parts of the national capital today morning.

Eighteen Delhi-bound trains have been delayed by 1-6 hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and several other parts of the country.

The IMD said red alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh and yellow alert, in view of cold and foggy conditions, has also been issued in Rajasthan.

The weather department has also issued yellow alert for the next 3 days in the national capital as cold wave conditions are unlikely to abate.

"Dense to very dense fog has been reported in isolated parts of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog has been recorded in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh," the IMD said.