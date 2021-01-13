Delhi Temperature Dips To 3.2 Degree Celsius On Lohri

Delhi Temperature: The city woke up to a cold and frosty morning on Lohri as the minimum temperature dipped to 3.2 degree Celsius.

Delhi woke up to a cold and frosty morning on Lohri as the minimum temperature in the city dipped to 3.2 degree Celsius. Icy winds from the Himalayas continued to sweep the plains and brought the minimum temperature down, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Visuals from different parts of north India show dense fog lowering the visibility and affecting traffic movement. Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of five degree Celsius and Varanasi recorded six degrees.

The Safdarjung weather station in the national capital recorded a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal at this time of the year, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional weather forecasting centre of the IMD. In most parts of the north Indian plains, similar cold conditions will continue, Mr Srivstava told news agency Press Trust of India.

Delhi's minimum had settled at 4.8 degrees on Tuesday and 7 degrees on Monday, according to the IMD.

Delhi has been seeing extreme cold weather for the last few weeks and the hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing heavy snowfall due to successive Western Disturbances.