Delhi Wakes Up To Rainfall In Many Parts

Delhi Rains: Earlier IMD predicted rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h Delhi. (File)

The national capital has witnessed a heavy rainfall in several parts in the early hours of Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Safdarjung), Narnaul, Bawal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Khekra, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.), Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.