Delhi Teen Refuses Treat To Friends For Buying New Phone, Stabbed To Death

The victim was stabbed to death after he refused a treat for his phone buy. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three juveniles in Delhi's Shakarpur area after he refused to treat them for buying a new phone, police have said.

The incident occurred last evening when the victim, Sachin, was returning home with one of his friends after buying a new phone. On the way, they ran into three boys, presumably the victim's friends. These boys asked him for a treat to celebrate the new phone buy.

Sachin refused and an argument broke out over this. This altercation snowballed into a fight and one of the minor accused stabbed Sachin with a dagger.

Police have said a patrol team spotted blood stains on a street in Shakarpur last evening. "Upon inquiry, locals informed them that a group of boys had stabbed one boy, who was taken to the hospital. Approx an hour later, PS Shakarpur received information from LNJP Hospital about the admission of a 16-year-old boy named Sachin R/o Shakarpur, Delhi-92, who was declared brought dead. During the inspection of the body, two stab wounds were found on the back," police said in a statement.

The investigation, police said, revealed that an altercation with three boys over a treat to celebrate the new purchase led to the stabbing. Police registered a murder case and started looking for the accused.

Police used CCTV footage from near the crime scene and local intelligence to track down the three juveniles. All three of them are aged 16 years. The murder weapon has also been recovered.