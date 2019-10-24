Delhi Teen Dies After Falling Off Train In Uttar Pradesh

Pawan Gupta is a resident of Uttam Nagar area in west Delhi. (Representational)

An 18-year-old youth from Delhi died when he fell off an express train in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

Pawan Gupta was returning from Vaishno Devi shrine on the Jammu-Tawi Shalimar Express with four other friends when the incident occurred between Daurala and Modipuram on Wednesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

