Delhi Government Hospital Shut As Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Delhi government-run hospital was shut down today after a doctor tested positive for coronavirus. The doctor worked at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. The hospital building's OPD, offices and labs have been shut and are being sanitized, say officials.

Those who came in contact with the doctor are also being quarantined. The doctor may have contracted COVID-19 from relatives who had returned from UK, said the hospital.

"The doctor's brother and sister-in-law had just returned from the UK and he may have been infected," said the hospital administrator BL Sherwal.

Delhi has close to 100 coronavirus cases, including two deaths.

A doctor couple who worked in Delhi government-run Mohalla clinics had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. They are believed to have been infected by a patient who had returned from Saudi Arabia.