Delhi Sees Wettest First Week Of August In 15 Years As Rain Paralyses City

Delhi recorded its wettest first week of August since 2011, receiving 127 mm of rainfall during the first seven days of the month as relentless rain lashed the national capital through Friday.

Several weather stations recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall over the day.

The city on Friday received its highest rainfall during the first week of August in 15 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The prolonged spell, driven by multiple weather systems, pushed rainfall well above normal and brought temperatures sharply below average. The IMD issued a red alert for Delhi.

Between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, Mayur Vihar received 24 mm of rainfall, followed by Pushp Vihar 19 mm, Pragati Maidan 12.5 mm, and Chhatarpur 10.5 mm.

Relatively drier were Pusa, which recorded 5 mm, Najafgarh and Pitampura 4 mm each, Narayana 2.5 mm, Jharoda Kalan 1 mm, and Jafarpur 0.5 mm. There was no rain in Janakpuri on Friday.

Over the day, South Delhi's Pushp Vihar received the highest rainfall at 111.5 mm, followed by Chhatarpur at 104.5 mm.

Other stations that received significant rainfall were Ayanagar 87.4 mm, Palam 73.5 mm, Janakpuri 68 mm, Jharoda Kalan 67 mm, Pusa 59.5 mm, Safdarjung 57.3 mm, Narayana 53 mm, Ridge 49.6 mm, Lodhi Road 49.3 mm, Mayur Vihar 36 mm, Najafgarh 24 mm, and Jafarpur 13.5.

According to the weather body, the high rainfall was caused by the combined influence of an active monsoon trough, a low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas with an associated cyclonic circulation, and a western disturbance affecting northwest India.

"The widespread rainfall over Delhi since yesterday has been influenced by the active monsoon trough, which continues to pass through Delhi and other parts of north and east India before extending into the east-central Bay of Bengal. Rainfall activity over Delhi is expected to decrease from tomorrow, with light rain likely over the city during the next two days," an IMD official said.

Earlier in the day, the weather office forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain during the day, with moderate to heavy rainfall throughout. Wet spell is likely to persist till August 10 The heavy rainfall over the past two days pushed August rainfall well above normal at most of Delhi's principal weather stations.

Till August 7, Safdarjung recorded 89.7 mm against the normal of 56.9 mm, an excess of 58 per cent, while Lodhi Road received 111.7 mm against 56.9 mm, an excess of 96 per cent.

Ridge recorded 94.6 mm against the normal of 51.9 mm, 82 per cent above normal, while Ayanagar logged 124.3 mm against 37.1 mm, an excess of 235 per cent.

Palam, however, remained marginally below normal with 50.8 mm against the normal of 53.8 mm, a deficit of six per cent.

The spell also increased the number of rainy days recorded this month.

Till August 7, Ayanagar recorded six rainy days, followed by Ridge with five, Lodhi Road with four, and Safdarjung and Palam with three rainy days each.

The persistent rain kept temperatures significantly below normal across Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature ranged between 26.7 degrees Celsius and 27.5 degrees Celsius, 5.7 to 7.3 degrees below normal.

Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees below normal, on Friday. Ayanagar was the coolest at 26.7 degrees Celsius, 7.3 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal, while Palam recorded 23.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees below normal. On Friday, heavy rain brought large parts of the city to a standstill.

Arterial roads disappeared under up to four feet of water, vehicles broke down on submerged stretches, and office-goers remained stranded in hours-long traffic jams. Several residents complained they were unable to book cabs to return home.

The city's air quality remained in the satisfactory category, with the AQI settling at 63.

Delhi's air quality has been "satisfactory" in August so far.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

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