Delhi Sees Heavy Traffic As Cops Stop CJP Protesters

Delhi police's intense preparation to prevent mass gatherings amid Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call for protest has led to heavy traffic jams in Central Delhi. The area is one of the most crucial parts of the security circle as the protest is planned for Jantar Mantar. Although the police informed about the traffic diversion in advance, yet people going out for work or any other purpose continue to face difficulty due to security deployments.

The developments come as CJP announced fresh agitation at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of deliberate changes in form 6 and irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Apart from curbs, police are also undertaking searches at various spots and key stretches leading to the protest site, that has resulted in congestion. While the senior officials maintain they are ensuring no trouble for the regular commuters, traffic around Central Delhi is moving at a very slow pace.

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The Delhi traffic police also shared an update on X that vehicular movements around General Post Office (GPO) in Delhi on on Baba Khadak Singh Marg remain affected.

"Traffic Update - Traffic around GPO is affected on Baba Khadak Singh Marg, Ashok Road and from Pandit Manth Marg to Mahadev Road," the post read.

There is a massive traffic jam at Kalindi Kunj on the route from Noida to Delhi as well.

Barricades and heightened surveillance have added to the bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area. Traffic jam is also being witnessed in the Seelampur area due to security checks. People are opting to walk as commercial vehicles have been denied entry.

"I have been walking from there. I have already walked nearly a kilometre. The traffic jam is so severe that I could not find a bus, so I had to walk. I need to go to the New Delhi..." a local said.

Cops Say Diversions Made For Smooth Movement Of Regular Commuters

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Traffic Zone-II, said they have deployed traffic staff across the area, specifically covering 30 key stretches.

"If any obstructions arise, we will implement proper diversions. We are fully facilitating the public to ensure they face no problems and are working to keep traffic regulated and flowing smoothly. Currently, traffic is moving smoothly, and we are patrolling the area; there are no issues at the moment. Should any diversions become necessary for any reason, we will manage the traffic flow accordingly... If a blockade occurs due to a demonstration, our staff is deployed to implement proper diversions, and we are monitoring the situation personally..." he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt CP/HQ, Traffic), Sanjay Kumar Tyagi said that traffic has been diverted on certain roads in the New Delhi district due to law and order considerations. He said the police are making every effort to ensure that no one faces inconvenience while commuting.

"Appropriate traffic advisories are being issued. Our entire staff is deployed at diversion points, guiding people on the alternate routes they can take to reach their destinations..." he added.

CJP Members Detained

The security deployment this time has cut out the protesters' movement from multiple points across Delhi. The police detained Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das from the plane when they landed at the Delhi airport. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained from his Gurugram house and all have reportedly been taken to different locations.

Other protesters who are being detained have been taken to Chhatrasal Stadium.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said that despite detention, the protests would continue nationwide "with or without leaders".

In a video statement recorded inside the aircraft as police moved in, Abhijeet Dipke declared, "This is not something even Indira Gandhi did during Emergency; this is a worse situation than that, and we are all prepared for arrest."

Saurav Das added that authorities were attempting to stall a constitutional movement through brute force.

(With agency inputs)